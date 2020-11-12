Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner releases statement about 35th Annual Christmas Stroll

The City of Huntingburg is already getting in the Christmas spirit.

The Huntingburg Merchant Association’s 35th annual Christmas Stroll began on Sunday and runs through Sunday, November 15th.

Huntingburg Mayor, Denny Spinner, released the following statement about the event on Thursday afternoon:

“This week is the 35th Annual Stroll, hosted by the Huntingburg Merchants Association. As Mayor of Huntingburg, I want to welcome all visitors to our community to celebrate the coming holiday season and the excitement of the new look and feel of 4th Street. This excitement is tempered by the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on all of us. If you plan to join us, know that precautions are in place to allow the Stroll to be held in a safe environment. Fourth Street will be closed to vehicular traffic to provide the social distancing necessary to protect all those who attend. Merchants will be monitoring store capacities and requiring masks to assure your safety. I urge everyone to follow the guidelines of the CDC, the Dubois County Health Department, and Governor Holcomb’s Executive Orders, not only this weekend but in every circumstance. Please wear a mask. Please use hand sanitizers. Please maintain social distancing. Together we can have a safe and enjoyable weekend!”

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.