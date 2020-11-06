Indiana Department of Transportation offering scholarship for civil engineering students

A new scholarship opportunity is now open for civil engineering students.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is offering scholarships of up to $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary civil engineering education.

These funds can be used for educational expenses, fees, and books. In return, recipients will work for INDOT in full-time, paid positions during their summer breaks, and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled in one of Indiana’s certified civil engineering schools. Eligible programs include Purdue University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Purdue University Fort Wayne, University of Southern Indiana, Trine University, Purdue University Northwest, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, and Valparaiso University.

To apply and for more information, visit INDOTScolarship.IN.gov.

Applications for the 2021-2022 school year must be submitted by Thursday, December 31st.