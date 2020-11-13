Indiana State Police Jasper Post to get historical marker

The Indiana State Police Post in Jasper is getting recognized for its history.

The Indiana Historical Bureau recently approved the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation’s request to place a historic marker at the Jasper Post.

This is the last WPA Post built in 1987 and is deeply rooted in the Indiana State Police history.

Installing this marker will memorialize the post’s history in the years to come.

Once the funds are raised, the marker will be purchased and placed in front of the Jasper Post. A ceremony will take place in 2021.

If you want to donate: Click here