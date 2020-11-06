INDOT to close section of State Road 59 in Knox County for railroad crossing replacement

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing a section of State Road 59 near Sandborn for a railroad crossing replacement project.

Beginning on or around Monday, November 9th, railroad crews will close State Road 59 to repair the crossing between Stoelting Street and County Road 1150 East.

Work is expected to last about three days, depending on weather conditions.

The road will be closed to all thru traffic during this time.

Drivers should follow the official detour by using State Road 58 and State Road 67 back to State Road 59.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.