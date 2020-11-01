James L. “Jim” Roesner, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born January 11, 1945, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Elmer and Juanita (Bush) Roesner; and married Donna Schwinghamer on December 27, 1975, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Jim was a farmer and also a school bus driver for 37 years. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and enjoyed watching basketball and sporting events on television. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Darrell Roesner and William Roesner.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Roesner of Huntingburg; four children, James “J.R.” (Charlotte) Roesner of Ferdinand, William “B.J.” (Jill) Roesner of St. Henry, Cari (Heath) Ferguson of Holland, and Eric (companion, Staci Schaefer) Roesner of Holland; and by (3) grandsons.

A private visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with private burial and graveside services to follow at St. Henry Cemetery in St. Henry, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to help local suicide prevention programs or to a favorite charity. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com