Jasper Engines and Transmissions names Jason Nord as Vice President of People Services

Jasper Engines and Transmissions have named a new Vice President of People Services.

Jason Nord is taking over the position and will work alongside the company’s Executive Committee.

Nord has served in the JASPER Engines Human Resources Department (People Services) for 23 years.

He received his Senior Professional Human resources certification and was named Director of People Services in 2012.

Jasper Engines and Transmissions Chairman and CEO, Doug Bawel, says that Nord will bring a wealth of knowledge and a caring personality to the Executive Team.