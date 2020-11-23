Jasper Man Arrested After Multiple Drugs Found in Vehicle

A Jasper man was arrested on multiple drug charges this weekend.

On Saturday night, Huntingburg Police stopped a vehicle after it failed to come to a complete stop.

The vehicle was driven by 28-year-old T Hai Duong.

Officers conducted a open-air sniff of the vehicle, to which the K9 got a positive alert on the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and located approximately 5 pounds of marijuana, approximately 17 grams of cocaine, a scale, and an undisclosed amount of money was seized. Duong was taken to the Dubois County Security Center where he was booked in and lodged without further incident.

Duong was charged with a Level 2 Felony Count of Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 4 Felony Count of Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic, a Level 6 Felony Count of Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony Count of Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Paraphernalia.