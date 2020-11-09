Jasper Man Arrested On Battery Charges; Fled from Scene

A Jasper man was arrested on multiple charges after attacking a woman.

Saturday morning, Jasper Police were called to a residence regarding a domestic incident. The suspect, 29-year-old Devonte Chatman, fled the scene. Chatman had battered a woman at the residence.

Chatman was later found and resisted arrest. Additional police officers were called in for assistance.

Chatman was eventually detained and arrested. He was taken to the Dubois County Security Center and charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Domestic Battery, a Level 6 Felony Count of Battery against a Public Official, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor count of Paraphernalia.