Jasper Man Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges

A Jasper man was taken into custody after driving drunk.

Saturday night officers stopped 22-year-old Noah Seibert for having no tail lights on his vehicle.

Police soon noticed that Seibert was intoxicated. Seibert failed a field sobriety test. Seibert was taken to Memorial Hospital where is Blood Alcohol Content was measured at .127.

Seibert was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Operating While Intoxicated with a BAC Over .08, both Class C Misdemeanors.