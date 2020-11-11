Jasper residents encouraged to start planning for 2020 Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest

The City of Jasper is asking residents to help them decorate for Christmas!

The Outdoor Home/Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest is open to all Jasper residents and those living within one mile of the city limits.

Past response to the contest has been tremendous and former entries are encouraged to enter again.

Residents are also encouraged to make their decorating plans now for this year’s contest.

This year’s categories include Most Traditional; Best Use of Lights; Family Theme; and Most Original.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three homes in each category.

The entry blank for the contest will be published two times in The Herald Newspaper: Saturday, November 21st, and Tuesday, November 24th.

Additional forms are also available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 West 6th Street or by calling (812)-482-6866.

Entries must be received in the Jasper chamber Office no later than Monday, December 7th. Mail all entries to P.O. Box Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307, email to chamber@jasperin.org, or fax to the Chamber at (812)-848-2015.

Judging takes place on Friday, December 11th. Lights should be turned on by 6 pm that evening.