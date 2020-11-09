Another area school is switching to virtual learning because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Lincoln High School is moving to virtual learning starting Tuesday, November 10th, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students.
School officials hope to resume in-person classes on Monday, November 23rd.
All remaining schools within the Vincennes Community School Corporation will continue with in-person learning.
For more information, visit the Lincoln High School Facebook page.
Be the first to comment on "Lincoln High School going virtual"