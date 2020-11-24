Local meat processing businesses receive state grants

The State of Indiana is awarding grants to meat processing businesses around the state, and some local businesses were able to get in on the action.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture awarded $4 million to 41 processing businesses through the Indiana Meat Processing Expansion and Development Grant.

Cannelburg Processing received nearly $26,000, Ferdinand Processing Inc received $37,000, Merkley and Sons Packing received $96,000, Odon Locker Inc received nearly $76,000, and Sander Processing received $150,000.

Funding was made available through Indiana’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, dollars.