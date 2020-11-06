Local police department to take part in “Click-it or Ticket” campaign

Local police departments are stepping up seat belt enforcement patrols this month.

Both the Huntingburg and Jasper Police Departments and the Indiana State Police Jasper Post are taking part in the national “Click-it or Ticket” initiative all month long.

The departments are joining over 250 law enforcement agencies around the state in working overtime to reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries in Indiana.

The patrols are funded through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

90% of motorists involved in passenger vehicle crashes last year were wearing seat belts. Despite this, unrestrained motorists accounted for over half of all vehicle fatalities in 2019.

When it comes to seatbelt safety, make sure the belt is properly secured across the hip and pelvis, just below the stomach. The shoulder belt should be positioned across the middle of the chest and away from the neck. It should never be behind the back or under an arm.

If the seatbelt doesn’t fit, or if the car is older and only has lap belts, ask the car dealer or vehicle manufacturer about seat belt adjusters, extenders, or retrofits.

Children less than 8 years old must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat.

To learn how to choose the right seat for your child, visit TheRightSeat.com. If you need your child’s seat inspected or need help with the installation process, visit childseat.in.gov.