Loogootee Farmers to Families Food Box Program to hold another distribution day

The Loogootee Farmers to Families Food Box Program is helping out local families with getting food on the table again.

The program’s next distribution day is taking place on Tuesday, November 24th from 4 to 6:30 pm at Loogootee United Methodist Church at 208 West Main Street.

Volunteers will distribute the boxes until quantities run out.

All families need to do is pull up and open their trunk. Volunteers will take care of loading the mixed food boxes.

Participants are asked to enter on Wood Street.

Cars CANNOT line up early because it would interfere with school traffic.

Approximately 1,500 families will be served.