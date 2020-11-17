Loogootee man facing drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop in Shoals landed a Loogootee man in handcuffs.

59-year-old Kelvin Canady was pulled over for a moving violation on Monday afternoon.

After a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, police searched both Canady and his vehicle.

One gram of methamphetamine was found on Canady’s person. A controlled substance, paraphernalia, and methamphetamine were found inside his car.

Canady was arrested and booked into the Martin County Security Center for a felony count of possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.