Man Walks Away from Plane Crash in Orange County

A Celestine man is unscathed after a small plane crash in French Lick.

It happened just after 2pm west of the French Lick Airport on .

70-year-old Johnnie Bush was trying to land his 1962 Piper Cherokee single-engine, fixed-wing engine on Runway 8 at the French Lick Airport when he began experiencing engine trouble.

Bush was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft and was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.