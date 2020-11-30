Man Walks Away from Plane Crash in Orange County

A Celestine man is unscathed after a small plane crash in French Lick.
It happened just after 2pm west of the French Lick Airport on Saturday.
70-year-old Johnnie Bush was trying to land his 1962 Piper Cherokee single-engine, fixed-wing engine on Runway 8 at the French Lick Airport when he began experiencing engine trouble.
Bush was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft and was uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing.
