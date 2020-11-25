Denny Spinner Holds Last Monthly Council Meeting as Mayor

Tuesday night was an emotional night for Huntingburg.

The City of Huntingburg held their monthly city council meeting, where Denny Spinner served his final day as the Mayor of Huntingburg.

City Council Members took time to thank Spinner for all he’s done for the community and for the council.

Spinner thanked the council for their hard work and spoke about what an honor it has been to be mayor.

Incoming Mayor Steve Schwinghamer spoke about how much of a help Spinner has been when it came to transitioning into Mayor.

Schwinghamer was sworn in as Mayor Wednesday morning.