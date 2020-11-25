Memorial Hospital announces holiday closures

A few facilities at Memorial Hospital are closing for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The hospital’s Urgent Care Center that is located at 507 East 19th Street in Huntingburg will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will reopen on Friday, November 27th, from 8 am to 8 pm.

The Memorial COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing site at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Rumbach in Jasper will be closed on Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th, for the Thanksgiving Holiday. It will reopen on Monday, November 30th from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

If you experience a medical emergency during the holiday, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department is located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper and is open 24 hours.