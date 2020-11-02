Milling to cause delays in Jasper

Drivers may experience some delays around Jasper this week.

The Jasper Street Department and their contractor, Calcar Paving, are milling and paving the intersection of 32nd Street and Virginia Street on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The affected streets include:

-Mill Street- between 3rd Avenue and 5th Street

-32nd Street- from Virginia Street to the Cul-de-sac

Motorists will still have access to these streets during this time, but delays are expected.