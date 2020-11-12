Narcan To Be Made Available to Offenders When Released From Corrections

Nalaxone will now be available to offenders when they are released from an Indiana Department of Corrections Facility.

The IDOC made the announcement this week.

Nalaxone, or more commonly know as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse overdose by opioids. Naloxone is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and is often the difference between a patient living and dying.

Overdose Lifeline, Inc has provided 2,255 kits to the IDOC for distribution to correctional facilities as needed.

During an offender’s pre-release medical screening, they are asked if they would like to leave with a free naloxone kit. The kit includes one dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral card for treatment.

IDOC aims to replicate the naloxone program in each of Indiana’s 10 parole districts. Data will be collected over time to determine how many kits leave each facility.

A list of resources around naloxone may be found at the Indiana Department of Health website at optin.in.gov.