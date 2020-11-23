New Ronald McDonald House Able to Take Care of More Families in Time of Need

Sometimes life isn’t easy. Sometimes some unexpected things happen. When life gets hard, some take time out of their day to make it easier.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities has been taking care of families in need since 1974, giving parents a place to stay when a child is hospitalized.

Over 45 years later, different chapters are all across the United States, and here locally, the Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley give families multiple options for sanctuary in difficult times.

Last October, the Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley opened up their second location in Newburgh at Deaconess Gateway Campus. Development Director Lora Petitt says this gives the local chapter much more room for families as well as the charity.

When families check in to the new location, they are greeted with a homey “front porch”, followed by a team of volunteers to help their time at the hospital go by easier. Those who stay at the house have access to food, kitchens, a playroom, and much more. Petitt says that this is one thing that families appreciate during their stay.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley serves many families in the local area, but also has families come from Illinois and Kentucky.

To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley, head to RMHCOhioValley.org