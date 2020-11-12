Northeast Dubois Junior-Senior High School to move to hybrid learning schedule

The Northeast Dubois Junior-Senior High School is moving to hybrid learning due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The new schedule begins on Monday, November 16th, and will last through Thanksgiving Break.

Northeast Dubois School Superintendent, Bill Hochgesang, says he hopes switching to the hybrid learning schedule will help bring case numbers down.

“Just like our county, we’ve seen an increase in cases. Going hybrid and having half the amount of students each day will hopefully give us the ability to properly social distance,” he says.

Students will attend in-person classes two days a week and E-Learn from home three days a week.

Students have been separated into two groups. Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K are in Group A and will attend school in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students with last names beginning with letters L-Z are in Group B and will attend classes Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will participate in virtual learning on Fridays.

Because of scheduled ASVAB testing, the students (all Juniors and a few seniors who will be testing) will need to report to school on Monday, November 23rd, regardless of their group. They will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday, November 24th.

Students in special population may continue to meet on virtual learning days and will be contacted by the school.

Traveling students will follow their “traveling school’s” schedule. Extracurricular activities will continue as planned.

Northeast Dubois Intermediate School and Northeast Dubois Elementary School students will continue in-person learning. Hochgesang explains the reasoning behind this decision.

“Those are all self-contained classrooms. So our contact tracing and our spread are held to more of a minimum. Whereas our Junior-Senior High School students have seven different classes every day,” he says.

For more information, visit the Northeast Dubois Junior-Senior High School Facebook page.