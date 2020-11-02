One Dead After Getting Struck By Knox County Sheriff Deputy

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Knox County.

Halloween night, troopers were called to a vehicle/pedestrian crash on US 41 near Hess Road involving a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy.

It was found out that the sheriff’s deputy was responding to a crash with unknown injuries in the area of US 41 and Cottonwood Lane. As the deputy approached the area of Hess Road, a man wearing dark clothing walked from the median into the deputy’s lane of travel. The sheriff’s deputy braked but couldn’t avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. The man was later identified as 68-year-old Kenneth McGiffen of Vincennes.

McGiffen had been traveling on US 41 and for unknown reasons drove off the roadway near Cottonwood Lane and struck a tree and fence. McGiffen left the scene of the crash and was attempting to cross US 41 when he was struck.

The investigation is ongoing.