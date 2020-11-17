Owensboro Man Arrested After Traveling South in the Northbound Lane of US 231

An Owensboro man was arrested in Huntingburg after seen driving dangerously.

On Tuesday morning, Huntingburg Police were called about a truck driving Southbound on in the Northbound lane of US 231. Officers eventually located the vehicle, driving in the center of the road.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and found the driver, 31-year old Robert Robertson, intoxicated. He was offered a chemical test but refused.

Robertson was take into custody and officers found paraphernalia and methamphetamine on Robertson’s person and in the truck he was driving.

Robertson was taken to the Dubois County Security Center on charges of Operating While Intoxicated Refusal, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.