Patoka Lake to host two guided hikes

Residents have another chance to learn about how animals prepare and survive the winter season.

The guided hike scheduled for last weekend at Patoka Lake was rained out and has been rescheduled for 11:30 am on Saturday, November 28th.

Hikers will meet at the lower beach parking lot and will walk along a paved bike trail. The trek is about 1.25 miles roundtrip. The group will stop midway at an overlook with stone benches.

Hikers should dress for the weather and plan to stop at the Nature Center for the restroom before heading to the beach.

All other amenities along the hiking route are closed for the winter season.

The next hike starts at noon on Saturday, December 12th.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about what life was like in the Patoka Lake area before the lake made and what the people who lived there did for a living and for entertainment.

The hike will start at the Nature Center with a brief introduction and then head along old Narrows Road.

Hikers should dress for the weather and appropriate shoes for a wooded quarter-mile trail.

Advanced registration is required for both hikes. To save your spot and for more information, call the Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.