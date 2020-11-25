Perry and Spencer counties downgraded to CODE ORANGE status

Perry and Spencer counties are no longer under a CODE RED status for COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health downgraded the counties to CODE ORANGE on Wednesday afternoon.

The following restrictions are now in effect:

-indoor and outdoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people

-special seasonal or commercial events where over 50 people will be in attendance must submit a plan and receive approval from the local health department at least 7 days in advance. College and professional sports are included

-capacity in common areas and break rooms should be reduced and users should be socially distanced

-attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA, is limited to 25% capacity, in consultation with local health departments. Participants who are not competing, support personnel, and attendees must wear face coverings at all times. All non-family groups must be socially distanced

-IHSAA football games may continue while abiding by the IHSAA guidance requiring local health departments to determine stadium capacity

-community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel, and parents/guardians only

-local health officials, health care providers, elected officials, school leadership, and other key local leaders must convene regularly to discuss actions to help limit the spread of the virus

-evaluate the source of positive tests; undertake targeted testing, quarantine, and isolation

-all Hoosiers are required to wear face coverings, regardless of the county’s color code

-all types of business are required to have a visible sign stating that face coverings are required at all public and employee entrances

-all customers in restaurants and bars must be seated six feet apart