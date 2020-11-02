Perry Central Community Schools to go virtual

Some students in Perry County will be attending class from home for the next two weeks.

Perry Central Community Schools are going virtual from Tuesday, November 3rd to Friday, November 13th because of the amount of staff in quarantine.

Although the actual spread of COVID-19 cases at Perry Central has been minimal, school officials say that there are too many staff members in quarantine to continue in-person learning.

All students will bring home Chromebooks today and will stay connected to teachers through Google Classroom, Google Meet, and Zoom.

If your child was not at school today and does not have their Chromebook at home, contact the school office at (812)-843-5576 and make arrangements to pick it up.

The school will be running bus routes for food distribution as they did last summer.

Paper packets will be provided for families without internet and will be dropped off via the food drop-off routes.

Childcare for elementary students will not be provided during this time.

As of today, sports teams are allowed to play and practice.

For more information and updates, head to the Perry Central Community School Corporation Facebook page.