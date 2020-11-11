Perry County upgraded to CODE RED status for COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health has upgraded Perry County to a CODE RED due to a very high positivity rate of COVID-19.

A CODE RED status is a “warning label” that is placed on a county when the 7-day rolling positivity rate is about 15%. Perry County’s current rate is 22.6%.

670 positive cases and 19 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Perry County on Wednesday.

The Indiana State Health Department recommends restricting the size of social gatherings, large events, and business capacity, limiting visitations at congregate care settings, including jails, hospitals, and closing visitation for senior centers. Consider rescheduling elective hospital procedures. And restricting attendance at K through 12 extracurricular activities to participants, coaches, and support staff only.

For more information, visit the Perry County Health Department’s Facebook page, or visit coronavirus.in.gov.