Pike County Schools to continue hybrid schedule through Thanksgiving break

Students in Pike County will continue attending class on a hybrid school for a few more weeks.

The Pike County School Corporation has decided to stay on the hybrid schedule through Thanksgiving break after reviewing local COVID-19 data.

Officials are hoping to return to a normal schedule on Monday, November 30th.

To help balance instructional time, Group A will attend classes on Monday, November 23rd. Group B will attend classes on Tuesday, November 24th. There will be no remote learning on Wednesday, November 25th.

For more information and to see a school calendar, visit the Pike County School Corporation Facebook page.