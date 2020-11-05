Pike County Schools to continue hybrid schedule through Thanksgiving break

Students in Pike County will continue attending class on a hybrid school for a few more weeks.
The Pike County School Corporation has decided to stay on the hybrid schedule through Thanksgiving break after reviewing local COVID-19 data.
Officials are hoping to return to a normal schedule on Monday, November 30th.
To help balance instructional time, Group A will attend classes on Monday, November 23rd. Group B will attend classes on Tuesday, November 24th. There will be no remote learning on Wednesday, November 25th.
For more information and to see a school calendar, visit the Pike County School Corporation Facebook page.
