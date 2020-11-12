Purdue Extension To Host Crop Seminar at Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds

Purdue Extension will be hosting a crop seminar next month.

Purdue Extension’s Southwest Indiana Crop Seminar on December 11 will focus on grain storage and management, including regulations, safety, and pest management.

The seminar runs 12:00-3:00 p.m at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds Clover Pavilion. It is geared toward farmers, crop advisers, and the general public.

Speakers include: Klein Ileleji, an agricultural engineer with the Purdue Agriculture and Biological Engineering Department who will explore proactive stored grain management.

Kenneth Eck, an extension educator with Purdue Extension – Dubois County who will talk about updated OISC regulations and requirements for Indiana. He will provide private applicator certification.

And Bill Fields, an agricultural engineer with the Purdue Agriculture and Biological Engineering Department, who will discuss grain bin safety.

The seminar counts as one of three meetings required for private pesticide and fertilizer applicator (PARP) recertifications. The fee for PARP credit is $10, and attendees who want credit must bring their private applicator number and attend the entire program. 3.0 continuing education units for certified crop advisers in the area of integrated pest management, and 2.5 continuing credit hours for commercial applicators will also be available. There is no charge to attend, but a reservation with name, phone, and email is required by December 8 to duboisces@purdue.edu or ph.(812) 482-1782 to participate.

Due to COVID-19 concerns this event is limited to 40 participants and pre-registration is mandatory. Correctly worn masks and social distancing will also be required. No food or drink will be served at this event