Red Flag Warning issued for several Southern Indiana counties

If you were thinking about burning leaves today, think again.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 am to 7 pm EST today for Southern Indiana and most of Central Kentucky.

When looking at our surrounding area, this includes the counties of Orange, Washington, Dubois, Crawford, Perry, and Spencer.

The National Weather Service says that the combination of strong southwest winds and low humidity could cause any fire that starts to grow out of control.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.