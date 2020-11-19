Residents encouraged to recycle old Christmas lights

Folks are already decorating for Christmas. And if you notice a light strand not working, the Dubois County Solid Waste District is ready to help!

Residents can recycle their old light strands at the Dubois County Solid Waste District Process Center and at the Jasper Rural King store during their regular business hours between Friday, November 20th, and Friday, January 15th.

“Cardboard barrels will again be provided just inside the Rural King entrance and we ask that residents just dump their strands of lights in the barrel without any bags or packaging,“ Solid Waste District Director, Carla Striegel-Winner, says. “We have had a wonderful response the past two seasons, with over a ton of strands being recycled. Keep up the good recycling work, Dubois County!”

The program only accepts strands of electric lights. Rigid frames, including yard shapes, will not be accepted.

This recycling program is in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.

The District Process Center is located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper. Business hours are from 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday.

For more information, call the process center at (812)-482-7865, email duboiscoswmd@psci.net, or check out their Facebook page.

This is a popular event and over 1,000 pounds of old Christmas lights were recycled in Dubois County last year.