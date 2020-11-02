Santa Claus Postmark Chosen for 2020

The 2020 Santa Claus Postmark has been chosen.

On Tuesday, December 1, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail again this year.

This year’s artist is Summer Weedman, daughter of Cecil and Jamie Weedman of Evanston, Indiana, and Keith and Michelle Englert of Dale, Indiana. Summer is now a freshman at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus, where she is pursuing a nursing degree.

Each year, the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of an annual contest.

This special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983.