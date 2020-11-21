Santa Claus to come to Jasper

Santa Claus is coming back to Jasper next week, but just like us, he will be taking some precautions.

Santa will arrive in Jasper during the day on Friday, November 27th.

Residents are invited to gather around the Downtown Square in anticipation of Santa as he parades from the Fire Station to his special house in a bright red fire engine.

Santa WILL NOT be greeting children at the Fire Station this year. At 1 pm he and his elves will be joined by members of the Jasper High School Band to parade to the Santa House on the west side of the square.

Children are encouraged to dress up like Christmas packages and walk along the mini-parade.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide will welcome everyone with a special greeting while the band plays Christmas music. Please be respectful of this event and stay six feet away from other families who attend.

Santa will then spend a few hours visiting with children in his special Christmas House until 3 pm.

Don’t forget to bring your camera to take pictures of your little ones.

Masks will be required for anyone over five years old and social distancing measures will be required as you stand in line outside of the Santa House.

Children and families are also encouraged to bring canned food to donate to the Community Food Bank.

For more information, call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866.