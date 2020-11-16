68-year-old Sarah Jane Hohler, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:36 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

She was born October 4, 1952, in Huntingburg, to Linus and Clarissa (Jacobs) Hohler. Sarah was a graduate of Huntingburg High School and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Sarah had retired from Kimball Electronics after working there for over 40 years. Sarah enjoyed working on family genealogy and spending time with her niece, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by two sisters, Doris (Delmar) Bromm of Huntingburg and Frances (Don) Giesler of Jasper; one brother, Edward (Judy) Hohler of Huntingburg; one niece, Katrina “Susie” (Zach) Watts; six nephews, Dean (Elaine) Bromm, Mark (Teresa) Giesler, Mike (Jenny) Bromm, Brian (De De) Giesler, Eddie (Karla) Hohler and Doug (Jill) Bromm; and by sixteen great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sarah Jane Hohler will be private. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the funeral mass. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. The family has invited everyone to watch the Live Stream of the service by going to Huntingburg St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page or visiting their website at, stmaryshuntingburg.org , on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com