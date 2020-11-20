Satna Claus Land of Lights Returns for 12th Season

An annual tradition is coming back for the Christmas season.

The Santa Claus Land of Lights opens for the season on Thanksgiving night, November 26. This year marks the 12th year for the Family Christmas Light Adventure.

Located inside Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, this custom drive-through outdoor light show tells the story of Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer. With thousands of lights and dozens of storyboards stretching over a mile, it’s one of the largest holiday light shows in North America.

A portion of light show proceeds benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley. Over the past 11 years, over $54,000 in proceeds has helped sponsor families at the Ronald McDonald House in Evansville.

The Santa Claus Land of Lights will be open Thanksgiving night from 5:00pm – 9:00pm CST and then open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 6. The show opens nightly December 11 through December 27 and is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For complete operating schedule or to purchase pre-paid passes, visit the website at www.SantaClausLandofLights.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.

Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, photos with Rudolph will not be offered this year, but every car that goes through the show will receive a special discount coupon that can be redeemed at the Santa Claus Christmas Store.