Schwinghamer Sworn In As Mayor of Huntingburg

There’s a new mayor in town!

Wednesday morning, local officials gathered at the Old Town Hall in Huntingburg to swear in new Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer.

Schwinghamer took the oath and thanked former Mayor Denny Spinner for taking time to help him learn the ropes.

Schwinghamer says getting to this moment is a bit surreal.

Schwinghamer plans to focus on the big picture.

Schwinghamer will continue the rest of Spinner’s term, which runs through 2023.