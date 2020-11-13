State Park Inns restaurants return to carry-out only

Indiana State Parks have been a safe place for Hoosiers to get some fresh air and stretch their legs throughout 2020. But to keep staff and guests safe, the Indiana DNR is suspending some park services.

All seven restaurants at the State Park Inns are returning to carry out only through Sunday, December 15th.

Thanksgiving meals will be carry-out only for inn guests.

Reservation holders will be notified. For more information and for the latest updates, visit the DNR COVID-19 response page at on.IN.gov/DNRcovid19.

Hoosiers have gathered at the State Park Inn tables for Thanksgiving dinner for over 60 years. The restaurants are looking forward to restarting the tradition in 2021.