State Police investigating golf cart theft in Martin County

Indiana State Troopers are investigating a theft in Martin County.

The Lake View Golf Course just off US 231 had six golf carts stolen from their property on Wednesday night.

These golf carts are unique and are the only ones in and around the area that are blue in color.

They are EZ-GO brand golf carts.

The cart numbers that were stolen were 2,9,10,18,19 and 22.

If you have any information, contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at (812)-482-1441.