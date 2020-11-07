State Road 66 in Spencer County back open after car crash

A section of State Road 66 in Spencer County is back open after a car crash.

State Police responded to reports of a crash on State Road 66 near the Rockport Comfort Inn and ADM Grain on Friday evening.

Troopers say one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene. It has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.