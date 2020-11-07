State Senator Mark Messmer to convene caucus to elect replacement for Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner

State Senator and Chairman of the Dubois County Republican Party, Mark Messmer, is forming a caucus to elect a replacement for Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner.

Spinner announced that he is resigning from office on Friday morning after being appointed to the Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

His resignation goes into effect at midnight on November 25th.

The caucus will be held at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 19th at the Huntingburg City Hall.

Candidates must file a declaration of candidacy with Messmer on the CEB-5 form at least 72 hours before the caucus.

These forms are available at in.gov/sos/elections.

Nominations from the floor are NOT permitted by State Law.

There are four City of Huntingburg Precinct Committeemen eligible to vote in the caucus.

Senator Messmer released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:

Precinct Committeemen have numerous roles to play with the Republican Party. None is more important than representing your constituents in the selection to fill this vacancy in a public office.