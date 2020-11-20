Steve Schwinghamer Named Next Huntingburg Mayor

There’s going to be a new mayor in Huntingburg and his name is Steve Schwinghamer.

Last night, a caucus led by Dubois County Republican Party Chair Mark Messmer was held in Huntingburg to decide a new mayor for the city. In the end, Schwinghamer was selected as the next Mayor of Huntingburg .

This comes after current Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner announced his resignation last week. Spinner was chosen by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch to be the Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Schwinghamer says that while he wasn’t originally going to throw his name into the hat, he decided to based on his love for the city.

Schwinghamer says that his plan as mayor is to focus on the Comprehensive Plan as well as the people of the community.

Schwinghammer says that Mayor Spinner has left big shoes to fill.

Schwinghamer will be sworn in as Mayor on Wednesday, November 25th.

The 69-year-old used to be a funeral manager before retiring. After retirement, he woodworked and flipped houses. He is currently the president of the Fairmount Cemetery Board. He has been the president of the Funeral Director Association. He has also been on the Policy Board of the National Funeral Directors Association.