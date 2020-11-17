Two arrested in Loogootee on meth charges

Two people are facing meth charges after talking with a Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The deputy began talking with 28-year-old Travis Salmon of Loogootee and 29-year-old Kacrissa Lintz of Williams while on foot patrol near a vehicle in a Loogootee alley on Saturday.

After smelling marijuana, the deputy searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine.

Salmon handed a bag of marijuana and a burnt marijuana cigarette to the deputy.

Salmon and Lintz were transported to the Martin County Security Center.

Salmon was charged with possession of methamphetamine and Lintz was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.