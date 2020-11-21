Two men die after exchanging gunfire in Jasper

Two men are dead after a shooting in Jasper.

The first call came in around 2:15 am Saturday about a male needing assistance with a gunshot wound near the Rhine Strasse and 47th Street intersection.

Police later received a second call from Memorial Hospital about another male with a gunshot wound.

Police say the two men, identified as 19-year-old Andres C. Lopez of Owensboro, Kentucky and 21-year-old Tre Carnahan of Eckerty, Indiana exchanged gunfire with handguns at Maple Grove Trailer Park near the 47th Street Intersection, shooting each other.

Both men died from their injuries at Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.