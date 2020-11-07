Uebelhor & Sons Fleet Department achieves record sales

The Uebelhor and Sons Fleet and Commercial Sales Department were recently recognized by General Motors for record-breaking sales.

The Uebelhor Team ranked number one in the nation for Chevrolet fleet deliveries for October 2020.

Sales team members include Tina Phillips, Kyla Uebelhor, Chris Hopf, Josh Wendholt, Aaron Vaal, Luke Gunselman, and Kurt Lorey, Manager of the team.

General Motors has over 500 fleet and commercial dealerships in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Uebelhor and Sons Commercial Vehicles is a part of the Uebelhor Automotive Group, which includes Chevrolet, Cadillac, Toyota, and Isuzuin Jasper, Indiana and Buick, GMC and Cadillac in Vincennes, Indiana.