Veterans Memorial To Be Held at American Legion

To honor veterans who have passed away within the past year, a special ceremony will be held later this week.

On Saturday, November 7th, The American Legion Post 147 of Jasper will conduct Post Everlasting memorial services in honor of post comrades who have died since November 1, 2019, thru October 31st, 2020. The memorial service will begin at 10:00am at the Post home.

WJTS-TV will film the event and air it in its entirety on Wednesday, November 11th at 9:00am, 12:30pm, and 7:00pm. It will also be available to view on American Legion Post 147 Jasper, Indiana Facebook page and on the Post website.

Family members and friends are invited to attend the services if they are comfortable doing so. Those in attendance will need to wear a mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

For further information contact the Post Commander, Tina Rose Carpenter by e-mail at alegion147@mw.twcbc.com.