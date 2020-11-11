Washington Man Arrested on Child Molesting Charges

A Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges involving child molesting.

On Tuesday, Detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested 63 year old Dennis Sidebottom of Washington on a Felony warrant for Child Molesting, Child Exploitation, Possession of Child Pornography, Voyeurism, and Possession of Marijuana.

The investigation was led by a Washington Police Department Detective with assistance from other Washington Police Department Officers, the Indiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit, and the Daviess County Department of Child Services.