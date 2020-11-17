Weekend traffic stop in Shoals leads to drug charges

A Shoals man is behind bars after a weekend traffic stop.

31-year-old Jonathan Payne was pulled over for moving and equipment violations on US Highway 50 in Shoals on Sunday evening.

When a K9 alerted officers to narcotics, police searched the vehicle.

Approximately one gram of methamphetamine, 52 grams of marijuana, and paraphernalia were found inside the car.

After the car was towed away from the scene, Payne agreed to let police search his garage.

Officers report finding additional methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and digital scales.

Payne was taken to the Martin County Security Center and charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.