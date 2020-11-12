Wrong-way driver arrested after causing crash in Pike County

A Michigan woman is behind bars after a wrong-way crash in Pike County on Wednesday night.

50-year-old Patricia Vanderhoff of Grand Rapids was driving the wrong way in the passing lane of I-69 when she side-swiped a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old Washington woman.

The woman was taken to Daviess Community Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After Vanderhoff failed sobriety tests and refused a chemical test, police called for a K9.

Police report finding a plastic bag containing over 38 Xanax pills and another plastic bag with 6 Lortab pills.

Vanderhoff was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail on no bond and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired-refusal resulting in injury and possession of a controlled substance.