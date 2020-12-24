103 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 103 newly confirmed cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 4,203 and 40 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 21.4%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronvirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.